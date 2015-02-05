Learn to build your future website with 60+ themes, 4 plugins and 6 WordPress courses [93% off]

Any entrepreneur worth his salt knows that a business needs a website. The obvious next step is to install WordPress.

But instead of fumbling around with a semi-broken free theme, have a look at the WordPress Asset and Course Bundle. It gives you access to 60+ themes, 3 plugins and the know-how to customise your site, at 93% off the standard price.

The headline on this deal is membership to MyThemeShop, a library of over 60 themes that are all fully responsive and retina-ready. All the themes install with a single click, but there are plenty of customisation options built in, and unlimited use of the themes is included.

For more customisation, the bundle includes the WordPress Massive Visual Builder Plugin, which provides drag-and-drop page design. You also get Soliloquy’s slideshow plugin, and the CommentLuv plugin for improving visitor engagement with your site.

Finally, there are 6 courses on offer, teaching theme and plugin development, with no prior experience required. Together, they total 31 hours of tuition.

Here’s the full line-up:

MyThemeShop Membership

CommentLuv Premium Plugin

Soliloquy Personal Plan

WordPress Massive Visual Builder Plugin

Intro to WordPress Plugins Course

Build a WordPress Theme Course

WordPress Pro Customisation Course

Responsive Website Design Course

Advanced WordPress Course

Design, Develop and Sell WordPress Themes Course

To pick up this bundle at the reduced price, check out the link.

Get 93% off the WordPress Asset and Course Bundle ($US49)

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback. Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

