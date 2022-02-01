The New York Times hasn’t guaranteed people can keep playing Wordle for free

Wordle. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The New York Times purchased the free online game Wordle.

A Times spokesperson said there were no “set plans for the game’s future” but it would be free “right now.”

Josh Wardle, the game’s creator, said the game would “initially remain free.”

The New York Times has not guaranteed that people can keep playing Wordle for free after announcing its purchase of the hit online word game on Monday.

Following the acquisition of the game, which The Times said was for “an undisclosed price in the low seven figures,” people on social media speculated on whether it would continue to be free. The Times charges a subscription fee for its word games, including the Spelling Bee and daily crosswords.

A spokesperson for The Times told Insider that the company doesn’t have “set plans for the game’s future” but said that the game would be free “right now.”

“At this time, we’re focused on creating added value to our existing audience, while also introducing our existing games to an all-new audience that has demonstrated their love for word games,” the spokesperson said. “Right now, the game will be free to play.”

On Monday, Josh Wardle, the software engineer who created the game, said in a statement that Wordle would “initially remain free to new and existing players.”

“When the game moves to the NYT site, it will be free to play for everyone, and I am working with them to make sure your wins and streaks will be preserved,” he said.

Wordle has become a social-media smash hit since becoming available to the public last October. Wardle originally created the game for his partner.