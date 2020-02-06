Can you find the word 'love' in this Valentine's Day word search puzzle?

Frank Olito
Courtesy of 247 BlindsThis puzzle challenges users to find the word ‘love.’

For some, finding love around Valentine’s Day can be difficult, and this puzzle takes that challenge quite literally.

The UK retailer 247 Blinds created a word search that challenges readers to find the word “love” hidden among a sea of candy hearts with letters on them.

Think you can find “love” before Valentine’s Day? Give it your best shot below.

Valentines day puzzleCourtesy of 247 BlindsCan you find ‘love’?

Did you find the hidden word?

It’s not as easy as you may have thought.

Need a hint?

The word “love” is written backward and diagonally.

Still can’t find it?

Keep scrolling to find the answer.

Here’s where “love” has been hiding.

Love puzzle answerCourtesy of 247 Blinds‘Love’ was hidden right there.

Love can be hard to find, but there are plenty of other Valentine’s Day puzzles out there that will challenge your mind rather than just your heart.

