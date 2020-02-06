Can you find the word 'love' in this Valentine's Day word search puzzle?

Courtesy of 247 Blinds This puzzle challenges users to find the word ‘love.’

Retailer 247 Blinds created a word puzzle that challenges readers to find the word “love.”

The word is written backward and diagonally, making it tough to spot.

For some, finding love around Valentine’s Day can be difficult, and this puzzle takes that challenge quite literally.

The UK retailer 247 Blinds created a word search that challenges readers to find the word “love” hidden among a sea of candy hearts with letters on them.

Think you can find “love” before Valentine’s Day? Give it your best shot below.

Courtesy of 247 Blinds Can you find ‘love’?

Did you find the hidden word?

It’s not as easy as you may have thought.

Need a hint?

The word “love” is written backward and diagonally.

Still can’t find it?

Keep scrolling to find the answer.

Here’s where “love” has been hiding.

Courtesy of 247 Blinds ‘Love’ was hidden right there.

Love can be hard to find, but there are plenty of other Valentine’s Day puzzles out there that will challenge your mind rather than just your heart.

