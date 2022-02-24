The word ‘murder’ was painted in red outside the Russian embassy in DC

The word ‘murder’ was scrawled outside the Russian embassy in DC on Thursday. Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

On Thursday, a public sidewalk outside the Russian embassy in Washington was defaced.

Pictures showed the word “murder” painted in red outside the embassy.

The Secret Service confirmed that a person was arrested in connection with the incident.

A sidewalk outside the Russian embassy in Washington was defaced on Thursday amid anti-war demonstrations in the city in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Pictures taken by NBC 4 reporter Justin Finch showed the word “murder” in capital letters, painted along the sidewalk in DC.

According to The Hill, the Secret Service said they received a call regarding “an individual defacing the public sidewalk.” Both the Secret Service and DC police confirmed to The Hill that an arrest was made in connection with the incident.

Photos posted by journalists at the scene showed a woman being handcuffed and flanked by police officers. The Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider on whether the woman was detained in relation to the incident.

Demonstrations against the Russian invasion of Ukraine broke out overnight in DC. Protesters began gathering outside the Russian embassy in the early hours of Thursday after news of the attack broke, per CBS affiliate WUSA-TV.

The Washington Post also reported hundreds of Ukrainians waving flags and banging drums gathered in Lafayette Square, just outside the White House.

On Monday, Putin recognized the independence of Ukraine’s breakaway Luhansk and Donetsk regions and ordered troops into the areas for what he described as a limited peacekeeping operation.

Less than 72 hours later, Putin authorized a full-scale attack on Ukraine. In the hours that followed, explosions were seen and heard in cities around Ukraine. Ukrainian officials have also reported fighting on its borders with Russia and dozens of casualties.

Insider’s live blog of the invasion is covering developments as they happen.