Here's The Amazing "Word Lens" iPhone App Everyone Is Talking About This Morning

Everyone this morning is talking about Word Lens, a new iPhone app that translates what’s in front of you in real-time.



It uses your iPhone’s camera to find words in real life — on signs, buildings, etc. — and then translates them on-the-fly. And it looks pretty amazing.

The app is free, and includes a built-in demo filter that rewrites words backwards. For now, you can buy Spanish-to-English and English-to-Spanish translation dictionaries for $5 each, using Apple’s in-app purchasing system. (Supposedly these are “50% off sale” prices until the end of the year.)

It may be the first “augmented reality” app that isn’t stupid — and is precisely the kind of thing that makes you think, “holy cow, this is the future.”

Check out the video.

