How to check the word count on Google Docs, and keep the word count on your screen

Google Docs has a native word count tool on both desktop and mobile. Geber86/Getty Images

You can check the word count on Google Docs under the Tools section.

On desktop, word count can be kept on the page at all times with the toggling of a checkbox.

You can also check word count on Google Docs with the mobile app, but you can’t keep it on your screen.

Visit Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Google Docs has been around since 2008. It is a fairly fleshed out document editor and includes the ability to check a document’s word count.

You may want to do this if, for example, you have a word limit on an essay or a job application and need to ensure that your document remains under a specific word count.

Here’s how to check the word count on Google Docs, whether you’re on desktop or mobile, and keep it on your screen as you type.

How to check the word count on Google Docs on desktop

1. Go to docs.google.com and ensure that you are logged in.

2. Open the document that you want to work on or create a new document.

3. Click on Tools, and then click on Word count in the drop-down menu that appears.

You can also open the Word count tool by pressing Control + Shift + C or Command + Shift + C on your keyboard. Kyle Wilson

4. To exit the Word count pop-up box, click OK or Cancel.

The Word count tool will also show a page and character count. Kyle Wilson

Quick tip: You can keep the word count visible by checking the Display word count while typing box.



How to check the word count on Google Docs on mobile

1. On your phone’s home screen, tap the Google Docs app icon to open it.

2. Tap on the document which you wish to edit or create a new document by pressing the + button at the bottom right of the screen.

3. With the document open, tap on the three horizontal dots on the top right of your screen.

If you can’t see the three-dot icon, scroll down a bit to make a drop-down menu appear. Kyle Wilson

4. Tap on Word count.

On mobile, the three-dot icon will open a document tool bar. Kyle Wilson

5. To exit, tap on the left-facing caret to the left of Word count.

While you can also see a character count on mobile, you must view a document on desktop to see a page count. Kyle Wilson

How to use Google Tasks to make to-do lists and organize your scheduleHow to integrate Google Drive with Microsoft Office so you can easily share files and collaborate across platformsHow to make and edit a table of contents in Google Docs to easily navigate to sections of a document19 of the best Google Drive tips and tricks for getting the most out of the service