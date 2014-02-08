These Amazing Word Clouds Show What It's Like To Be On Drugs

Rehabs.com has published a series of world clouds that show how people commonly describe their experiences on drugs.

The data comes from trip reports on Erowid.org, a site that collects information about drugs. The number of trip reports for each drug ranged from 900 to more than 3,000.

The size of the word represents how frequently it was used to describe the experience of that drug. Check out the word clouds below:

Cocaine

Heroin

MDMA (Also known as “ecstasy” or “Molly”)

Meth

Mushrooms

LSD

