Woolworths boss Brad Banducci admits the company's wage underpayment bill will likely reach $400 million

Hugh Peterswald/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Woolworths chief executive Brad Banducci has admitted Australia’s largest retailer let down shareholders as well as staff after revealing the damages bill from a wage underpayments scandal is likely to reach $400 million.

Woolworths’ net profit fell 7.7 per cent to $887 million in the December-half after the retailer booked $80 million in costs to repay staff who were underpaid over the last nine years.

Woolworths also revealed the ongoing annual cost of adjusting salaries in the wake of a company-wide review was expected to be $35 million to $45 million – $10 million a year more than first estimated – with the largest impact in its earnings engine room, Australian supermarkets.

Woolworths revealed in October it had underpaid at least 5700 salaried store staff for almost 10 years by not factoring into individual salaries the number of hours worked and the times of hours worked.

Woolworths originally estimated the underpayments were worth between $20 million and $30 million a year and the cost of remediation across the group would be between $200 million and $300 million before tax.

The group now estimates the cost of remediation (backpayments and superannuation) will be $315 million, including a $50 million provision made last June.

Interest and other costs are expected to be another $80 million, taking the total bill to $395 million. However, the estimate is still subject to further analysis and validation.

Woolworths shares, which have risen 50 per cent over the last 12 months, fell 3 per cent to $40.61 in early trade on Wednesday.

“We have let our team down and our shareholders down,” Mr Banducci said. “We remain committed to rectifying all matters for our team as soon as possible.”

Analysts said the magnitude of the underpayments scandal was huge, especially compared with underpayments at Coles and Wesfarmers.

One analyst, David Errington from Bank of America, said former executives who had prevailed over the “systematic” underpayments should lose some of their defined benefits superannuation payments or hand back bonuses.

“This is half a billion dollars you’re expecting us to chew,” said Mr Errington.

Mr Banducci said while the total number was “massive” it was small in the context of total earnings each year over the last ten years and had not changed the remuneration outcomes for senior managers in the past.

To date, about $78 million including interest and superannuation has been repaid, including $69 million in the December half, to affected former and current Woolworths Supermarkets and Metro salaried store team members to cover the initial two years of review (2018 and 2019). Those affected represent approximately 4 per cent of the staff who work within these businesses.

The review has now gone back five years and covers salaried store team members employed under the general retail industry award at Dan Murphy’s, BWS and BIG W.

Woolworths has appointed former Fair Work Commissioner Greg Harrison to provide staff with the opportunity to have back payments independently reviewed.

Last week Coles revealed it had underpaid hundreds of salaried store managers about $15 million over six years and booked a $20 million provision in its December-half results. Wesfarmers booked about $24 million in wage remediation costs – $9 million at Target and $15 million in the industrial and safety division – to compensate staff underpaid over the last few years.

Solid underlying growth

The wage underpayments took the gloss off what was otherwise a solid, albeit messy, result in tough retail conditions.

The bottom line result included $131 million ($92 million after tax) in one-off costs – $80 million ($56 million net) to repay staff underpaid over the last nine years and $51 million ($36 million net) to restructure the liquor, hotel and gaming businesses ahead of a proposed demerger this year.

Before one-off costs, net profit from continuing operations rose 8.5 per cent to $979 million, underpinned by solid profit growth from Woolworths’ Australian and New Zealand supermarkets, Endeavour Drinks and BIG W, which returned to profit for the first time since 2016.

Earnings from Australian Supermarkets rose 8 per cent to $1.18 billion as higher sales, stronger gross margins and lower cost of doing business offset rising labour costs stemming from a new enterprise agreement.

Total sales in Australian supermarkets rose 6.4 per cent to $21.2 billion – with same-store sales growing 3.8 per cent in the December quarter, ahead of Coles’ 3.6 per cent – after rising 6.6 per cent in the September quarter. Sales growth was fuelled by demand for Lion King collectables and Discovery Garden seedlings.

However, customer satisfaction scores softened following changes to Woolworths’ store operating model last year and sales growth in the March quarter to date had slowed.

Big W returned to profit for the first time since 2016, earning $50 million compared with an $8 million loss previously, and Mr Banducci said he expected the chain to make a profit in the second half, which is normally weaker than the first.

Big W sales rose 2.8 per cent, buoyed by strong growth in apparel sales, with same-store sales rising 3.2 per cent in the December quarter. Gross margins rose 137 basis points and CODB (cost of doing business) to sales fell 132 basis points.

Endeavour Drinks returned to profit growth, with EBIT rising 6.7 per cent after a 4.7 per cent increase in sales, and same-store sales rising 1.8 per cent in the December quarter after 3.2 per cent growth in the first quarter.

Woolworths booked $51 million ($36 million net) in one-off restructuring costs incurred as part of the planned demerger of Endeavour Group.

Mr Banducci said Woolworths was keen to demerge Endeavour this calendar year, preferably in June or July, but would also look at other “value accretive options”. He declined to comment on recent speculation that private equity buyers were running the ruler over the $10 billion business.

In New Zealand, EBIT rose 8.8 per cent as sales rose 7.1 per cent.

Outlook muted

Mr Banducci was confident about the retailer’s prospects in the June-half but said trading to date had been challenging and the retailer faced higher wage costs due to new enterprise agreements.

Stores in holiday areas had been impacted by the bushfires and stores with a high proportion of Asian customers have been hurt by COVID-19. Tobacco sales had also slowed after recent price rises, contributing to slower same-store sales growth in supermarkets.

“While we had a pleasing first half, it has been a slower start to the second half reflecting the challenges facing our customers with total sales growth of approximately 3 per cent and comparable sales growth of approximately 2 per cent for the first seven weeks of [the second half],” he said.

This followed group sales growth of 6 per cent in the December-half.

The retailer had also experienced a two-week delay in delivery of some products and was experiencing shortages of hand sanitiser and wipes.

“As we come out of resort time and we go into school and university time we are seeing some volatility in our stores that are more skewed to serving our Asian customers, we are starting to see a little bit of softness there,” he said.

“[But] we feel if we execute our plans we can achieve our aspirations in the second half,” he said.

Woolworths declared an interim dividend of 46¢ a share, up from 45¢ a share in the year-ago period, payable April 9.

Woolworths also adjusted profits for prior years to reflect the impact of wage underpayments.

The story originally appeared in the Australian Financial Review. Read the original story here.

