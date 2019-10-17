Woolies is trialling brown paper bags a year after it began phasing out single use plastic bags – and you can get them in one of 21 stores

Peter Parks/ AFP/ Getty Images. Woolworths is trialling brown paper bags.

Woolworths is offering brown paper bags at 21 stores.

The bags are 20c each, 5c more than Woolworths’ reusable plastic bags.

They will be available at select Woolies stores in New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland.

Watch out world, Woolies has started offering paper bags.

After ditching single-use plastic bags, Woolworths has now began offering brown paper bags. The bags are made out of 80% recycled and 20% virgin paper certified by the Forest Stewardship Council.

They look similar to the bag you sometimes get from Uber Eats, with Woolworths jumping on the brown bag bandwagon like US grocery store Whole Foods Market.

Plus, the bags can be recycled in your kerbside bin.

Woolworth’s paper bag

But the paper bags aren’t free. They cost 20 cents – 5 cents more than the reusable plastic bags.

The bags are being trialled in 21 stores to “test customer demand”, according to Woolworths. They are available in a few Woolies stores across New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland such as in Town Hall, Neutral Bay, Surfers Paradise, Cairns, St Kilda and Hawthorn.

“The vast majority of our customers bring their own bags to shop, but we know there are occasions when they forget or visit our stores unplanned,” a Woolworths spokesperson told Business Insider in an email.

“Some customers have told us they would like the option of a paper bag when this happens.”

The spokesperson added that Woolworths will be monitoring feedback on the bags amid the rollout.

Woolies is still offering its reusable plastic bags at all its stores, as well as its 99c Bag for Good. When the Bag for Good gets damaged, Woolworths will replace it for free, regardless of when you first bought it. Plus the money made from Bag for Good sales helps fund the Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants program which helps with environmental projects.

Since Woolies began phasing out single use plastic bags in June 2018, more than 3 billion bags have been taken out of circulation.

