Woolworths has suspended a meat supplier after the ACTU exposed it was forcing COVID-19 positive employees to continue working.

The supermarket giant said it would temporarily suspend supply from a meat processing facility in SA accused of knowingly operating using COVID-19-positive workers.

It has faced sustained pressure from the workers’ union since Wednesday.

Woolworths said it would wait until it had confirmation the supplier was operating according to current occupational health and safety guidelines before resuming business.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Woolworths has suspended a company’s facility that supplies meat to the supermarket giant, following pressure from unions that claimed the supplier was forcing employees to work after testing positive to COVID-19.

On Sunday, Woolworths said it was temporarily suspending supply from Teys Australia’s South Australian abattoir.

“We have temporarily suspended all supply through Teys’ South Australian facility while we work with Teys, SA Health and Safework SA to understand the protocols currently in place for their team and operations,” a spokesperson for the supermarket told Business Insider Australia on Monday via email.

The move followed criticism from the peak body representing Australian unions, the ACTU, that the meat processing facility was forcing workers to attend work while sick.

On Wednesday, the union released a statement that said it had evidence Teys Australia employees were attending work while positive for COVID-19 and actively infectious.

MEDIA RELEASE: Supplier of meat products to Woolworths forces workers to work while infectious with Covid. pic.twitter.com/Kd6T0PPBwP — Australian Unions (@unionsaustralia) January 12, 2022

It said the company, the country’s second-largest meat processing company and a major supplier to Woolworths, was forcing workers to wear yellow hair nets that signified their infection status.

The actions taken by the company were representative of similar activity in other countries by Cargill, the parent company that holds 50% ownership in Teys, the union claimed.

Michele O’Neil, president of the ACTU, said on Wednesday that the union saw this as a breach of current occupational health and safety (OHS) rules, which have shifted several times over the course of the pandemic.

Most recently, on January 13 the Morrison government said “essential” workers could show up for work after being considered a ‘close contact’ as long as they tested negative through a rapid antigen test and were asymptomatic.

The decision to expand the net of workers considered essential — including to workers in transport, freight, food logistics, healthcare and education — was widely seen as a response to a critical worker shortage that was hindering the availability of food in supermarkets and staff at hospitals.

“This action at Teys abattoir suggests that the Prime Minister’s push for weakening of OHS laws is happening at the request of big business,” O’Neil said.

In response to the union’s claims, SA Health told several media outlets it was aware of the situation at the meat processing facility and that it was a response to critical supply chain issues that were halting its supply to supermarkets and fast food outlets.

SA Health said it had allowed “a small group of critical staff who have tested positive” to continue working in an isolated area away from others.

But the union continued to pressure Woolworths to take action in response to the revelations, with several public statements released toward the end of last week and over the weekend.

These workers need our support, most are in very insecure employment on visas and are being forced to work Covid positive because SA Govt exemption. This meat is mainly for export, but also Woolworths. It all about Teys's profits. Tell @woolworths it's unacceptable #WTFwoolies https://t.co/wBN2J8Lino — Sally McManus (@sallymcmanus) January 15, 2022

Woolworths made the call to suspend its supply on Sunday.

“We expect all of our suppliers to adhere to the Covid safety protocols set by their relevant state authorities,” the spokesperson said, adding that the supermarket was “not involved in the decision approved by SA Health to introduce exceptional temporary Covid measures at the site last week”.

No Woolworths-sourced cattle are currently at the site and it has ceased servicing the retail chain’s meat requirements.

The supermarket said it will process meat via a number of other abattoirs across the country and source additional supply from partners until it can be satisfied by the measures in place at Teys under the guidelines of health authorities.