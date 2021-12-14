Woolworths boss warns shoppers to get in early for Christmas as supply chain problems loom

Woolworth’s chief executive Brad Banducci has warned of persistent supply chain problems leading up to Christmas.

The head of supermarket giant Woolworths has encouraged shoppers to hit the shops early to get all the products they need for Christmas, warning that COVID-fuelled supply chain issues could mean some products might be in short supply by the end of the year.

Brad Banducci, Woolworths’ chief executive, told investors on Tuesday that persistent supply chain and COVID disruptions at the major retailer over the first half of the financial year had put unprecedented strain on the business, prompting a $220 million cost blowout.

Shares in the major retailer plunged 8 per cent as Mr Banducci detailed a number of unexpected expenses across the business, including direct COVID safe costs incurred in warehouses and stores, and a number of indirect costs such as higher fuel prices and an inability to perform key upgrades across its supply chain due to record consumer demand.

Due to these issues, the executive said shoppers should get in stores sooner rather than later to prepare for Christmas due to risks that some products could be unavailable by December 25.

“Everyone’s been very sensible so far, but there are some risks for customers that if they shop too late, they might not get that very special, triple smoked ham,” he said. “We really are running out of most of our key Christmas detail lines in Big W.“

“We try to make sure we’ve got enough, and we will have alternatives for consumers, but in the next few weeks, if there’s something really special you want from one of our stores, I would encourage consumers to buy it earlier rather than later.”

Woolworths, like many other retailers, has been hit on all fronts through its supply chain over the past six months, as the highly infectious Delta stain of COVID caused a number of the company’s warehouses and stores to shut for days on end as full teams of staff members were forced to self-isolate.

Risk of infection is still causing the company’s warehouses to operate under capacity. In addition to this, the business is also feeling “enormous pressure” due to the current shortage of shipping pallets, Mr Banducci said, though he was optimistic this would not cause any stock shortages in store.

“We are continuing to communicate as effectively as we can on this issue with the pallet pool operators, but there is a lot of pressure there in the system and I wouldn’t try to gild the lily on that one,” he said.

Chip shortages have also delayed some in-store and warehouse upgrades, he said. However, the current shortage of key fuel additive AdBlue has not caused issues for the supermarket just yet, though Mr Banducci expects it to be a “New Year’s issue”.

Woolworths first-half results, due to be formally released in February, will also include a $35 to $40 million Christmas bonus payment to the company’s workforce.

Overall, sales in the supermarkets division have increased 3 per cent across the first half to date, however, this was driven entirely by the business’ online division, which is less profitable than its bricks and mortar operations, further weakening earnings.

All in all, these additional costs will see the retailer’s first-half earnings at its supermarkets division come in between $1.19 billion and $1.22 billion, a notable drop on the $1.32 billion in earnings recorded in the first half of the 2021 financial year.

These costs are expected to significantly reduce in the second half, Mr Banducci said, though the executive warned that some supply chain constraints could persist into January if demand stays high.