Aussie plant-based meat company v2food just inked a huge deal with Woolworths to supply its mince and burgers to more than 600 stores

v2food CEO and founder Nick Hazell

More than 600 Woolworths stores will stock plant-based mince and burgers from v2food.

v2food was created together with the CSIRO and Jack Cowin’s Competitive Foods Australia – the group behind Hungry Jack’s.

It comes after v2food launched in Drakes supermarkets in Queensland and South Australia.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Plant-based meat company v2food keeps on growing.

The company is rolling out its v2mince and v2burgers across 600 Woolworths stores from Monday, after launching in Drakes Supermarkets in Queensland and South Australia and

v2food was founded in partnership with CSIRO, Main Sequence Ventures and Hungry Jack’s founder Jack Cowin’s group, Competitive Foods.

After creating the patty for Hungry Jack’s Rebel Whopper in 2019 – the plant-based alternative to the original beef burger – v2food launched its burgers and mince through Marley Spoon, Dinnerly and Soul Burger.

In June, it partnered with Deliveroo, allowing customers to order plant-based meals from more than 70 restaurants.

Now it’s taking its plant-based products to Woolworths.

“We’re continuing to see growth in the plant-based category, particularly in recent months as customers cook more at home and are looking for variety in their diet,” Woolworths plant-based category manager Mauro Pisani said in a statement. “We’re excited to offer v2food within our broader range, giving Aussies a great tasting and affordable plant-based option.”

While plant-based meat may come with a premium price tag, v2food believes a lot of people won’t switch to it unless they cost around the same as traditional meat. As a result, v2food’s products come in at $8.50 for 500g of v2mince and $9.00 for a 4 pack of v2burgers.

v2food founder and CEO Nick Hazell said in a statement that with the world’s population set to reach 10 billion people by 2050, the demand for meat is “growing exponentially”.

“But people’s habits are only going to change if they have alternatives that taste just as good as the real thing, at a fair price and which can be easily replicated in their favourite meals,” he said.

“With Woolworths ranging v2 in over 600 of their stores, we now have a real chance to show Aussies how good plant-based meat can taste, helping them make food choices that are better for the planet.

“I am incredibly proud of the scale that v2food has been able to achieve in such a short space of time, which is [a] testament to the strength of our product. This is an exciting milestone for both us, and for Aussie dinners.”

The launch comes after a report by Food Frontier found one in three Australians are consciously reducing their meat intake, with 6 in 10 having tried or being interested in trying plant-based meat.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.