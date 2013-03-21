Woolworths Shares Up After Latest Milk War Development

Photo:

Woolworths Shares closed up 12 cents yesterday, after a report emerged that the company would consider buying milk directly from producers and The National Farmers’ Federation said it had lost faith in discussions with the big supermarket chains.

Shares in Wesfarmers, Woolworths’ arch rival, were only up 1 cent, closing at $41.10. Woolworths’ cost $33.97.

Yesterday Sophie Morris in the Australian Financial Review reported that Woolworths was considering buying its milk directly to counter the perception that it exploits dairy farmers.

