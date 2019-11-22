Woolworths is rolling out self-serve counters with conveyor belts and 'safety robots'

(Photo by Hugh Peterswald/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images) Woolies is testing out new self serve counters.

Woolworths has expanded its trial of self serve counters with conveyor belts, by opening one in its new store in Melbourne.

It’s just the second store to get a conveyor belts after one was opened in Sydney earlier this year.

In addition to the new check out, Woolworths is also trialling a “safety robot” that scans the floor for spills.

Woolworths has rolled out another self-serve option for shoppers.

The grocery giant opened a trial self-serve checkout counter for trolleys, equipped with a conveyor belt at its new store at Millers Junction in Melbourne. It follows another trial Woolies launched at its Gregory Hills store in Sydney earlier this year.

The supermarket giant said the main aim of the check-out is to make shopping easier and quicker when you have a whole lot of shopping in your trolley and it gets busy in the store.

“It’s about providing another convenient option for customers and is designed to complement the manned checkouts and traditional self-serve options at the store,” a Woolworths spokesperson told Business Insider Australia in an email.

Self-serve trolley checkout . (Twitter)

“We‘re giving our customers choice so they can pick the checkout option that works best for the shop they’re doing on any given day.”

While Woolies is considering rolling out these checkouts elsewhere, it’s going to look at its customer feedback first. But it’s not the only new innovation.

Also heading to the new Woolies store in Melbourne is a “safety robot” named Millie which scouts the store for spills and triggers an alert to workers. It’s being launched at its store in Sydney.

“We treat the safety of our customers and team seriously, so we’re excited to trial this innovative technology at our Millers Junction store. The team has really embraced Millie, and we’ll be keen to hear local customer feedback as well,” the spokesperon said.

Earlier this year Woolworths began offering recyclable brown paper bags at some of its stores. But at 20 cents, the bags cost 5 cents more than Woolworths’ reusable plastic bags.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.