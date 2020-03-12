Woolworths is refusing returns on products like toilet paper, tissues and rice, as it tries to meet increased demand amid panic buying

Chris Putnam/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Woolworths is trying to stop panic hoarding by refusing returns on products such as toilet paper, tissues and rice.

Australia’s largest food and grocery retailer tweaked its returns policy on Wednesday and will no longer allow customers to return or exchange high-demand products when they have had a change of mind.

A Woolworths spokesman said the revised policy was not due to concerns about infection but about enabling more customers to have access to high-demand essential products in reasonable quantities.

“From March 11, 2020, until further notice, change-of-mind refunds and exchanges will not be available for a range of products that have been in higher than usual demand, including toilet paper, tissues, rice and pasta,” Woolworths said.

In addition, rainchecks – a promise or commitment that products out of stock can be purchased later at the current sale price – will no longer be offered on advertised products on promotion.

“We believe this is a necessary measure to meet the demand of as many shoppers as possible, and thank customers for their understanding,” the retailer said.

Toilet paper, facial tissues, paper towels, hand sanitiser, pasta, rice and canned foods have been out of stock or in short supply in recent weeks as a result of panic buying by consumers anticipating a coronavirus epidemic.

Fast-moving goods experts have warned the COVID-19 crisis could permanently change consumer behaviour, forcing retailers and suppliers to tweak products, brands and category mix to avoid losing market share.

“There are some products where behaviours are fundamentally going to change,” said Polly Yule, managing director of Australia’s largest field sales and marketing company, Crossmark, which helps FMCG companies optimise sales in supermarkets and pharmacies.

“For example, Australians are going to become much better hand washers forevermore.”

Companies making anti-bacterial soaps, hand wash and hand sanitiser, such as Dettol maker Reckitt Benckiser and Palmolive anti-bacterial handwash maker Colgate Palmolive, were likely to take market share from brands focusing on fragrance or natural properties.

“It’s the fundamental behaviour changes that will see some categories improve,” Ms Yule told The Australian Financial Review.

In the short term, however, some brands are struggling to keep up with demand as panicked shoppers clear the shelves.

Glenn Cochran, regional director at Reckitt Benckiser’s ANZ health business, said the company had increased production after an “unprecedented” increase in demand since the COVID-19 crisis began.

“Following the recommendation from the World Health Organisation to practise good hand hygiene by frequently washing hands using soap and water and by using an alcohol-based hand sanitiser, we immediately saw an increase in demand for Dettol hand sanitiser,” Mr Cochran said.

“Since then, we have also seen demand increase across other RB Health products including Dettol household cleaners and personal wash solutions, as well as Nurofen and Nurofen for Children products.

“We are working around the clock with our various global teams to provide Australians with hand hygiene and analgesic products.

“We are maintaining ongoing conversations throughout our supply chain to ensure ongoing supply is shared equitably among retailers so that consumers have accessibility to the available stock, while we expedite an increase in production.”

Ms Yule said panic buying underlined the need for retailers and suppliers to have live data so they could monitor and respond to unusual buying patterns and prevent or reduce out-of-stocks.

However, the unprecedented panic hoarding triggered by the COVID-19 crisis caught by surprise retailers and suppliers alike.

“I don’t think they could have foreseen it,” she said, adding that comments from health authorities advising people to prepare for a pandemic had seen shoppers “go wild”.

Data collected in recent weeks, including where the first panicked buying began and where/how it spread, would help retailers and suppliers better respond in the future, she said.

“It might enable suppliers and retailers to respond more quickly or put in restrictions or control measures more quickly,” she said. “The data is there, but it’s always a question of which bits you are looking at.”

This story originally appeared in the Australian Financial Review. Read the original story here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.