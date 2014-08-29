Woolworths' Online Shopping Business Is Booming

Woolworths Online delivered more than 3 million items to customers each week in FY14, growing online sales 50 per cent year-on-year and maintaining dominance over the expanding online retail grocery and alcohol categories.

Woolworths posted an 8.5% rise in overall net profits to $2.4517 billion for the full year to the end of June.

The Aussie retail giant opened Australia’s first full range dedicated online fulfilment grocery store at Mascot in July 2014.

Woolworths sources products for online purchases from local stores close to the shopper’s residences, however this new ‘dark store’ warehouse has become a hub for one of the biggest online retail market’s in the country.

As the popularity of online shopping increases, Woolworths will consider opening more warehouses in each of its major markets.

Woolworths chief executive Grant O’Brien said the company has continued its focus on maintaining an impressive track record of building new growth businesses.

“Our market leading Online offers in Australian Food, Australian Liquor as well as Food in New Zealand continue to exceed our expectation and have been supported by strong growth in our Australasian Apparel business,” he said.

According to Woolworths FY14 report, danmurphys.com.au is Australia’s most visited liquor website, with sales increasing more than 55 per cent year-over-year.

Dan Murphy’s is also investing in a home delivery business – Nexday – integrating a track and trace monitoring system.

Woolworths has also amplified its Click & Collect network to include more than 200 Woolworths stores nationwide – offering same day collection service – with 17 drive-thru operations available across Australia.

Other new digital features include a GPS routing function which tracks your online supermarket orders.

