Woolworths is opening its stores early for the elderly and shoppers with disabilities, following calls on social media

Woolworths will have a dedicated open time for the elderly and shoppers with disabilities to shop.

It come as panic buying shoppers clear out shelves before the elderly and other vulnerable people are able to get their items.

Woolies stores will open from 7am to 8am from Tuesday March 17 until Friday March 20.

Woolworths has stepped up to help the elderly and shoppers with disabilities purchase their essentials, following calls on social media.

From Tuesday 17 March until Friday 20 March, Woolworths will have a special opening time only for the elderly and people with disabilities to shop.

The decision comes after the panic buying and “unprecedented demand” in supermarkets over the past week sparked by coronavirus fears, that has left many elderly and vulnerable people missing out on products they need.

Woolies will open between 7am and 8am for vulnerable people who have a government-issued concession card. Everyone else will be able to get into Woolies from 8am.

“While we’ll continue to do our very best to restock our stores during this period of unprecedented demand, we know many of our elderly customers have been missing out on essential items when they shop,” Woolworths Supermarkets Managing Director Claire Peters said in a statement.

“This temporary measure will give them, and those with a disability, the opportunity to shop before our stores officially open – helping them obtain the essential items they need most in a less crowded environment.”

Peters also encouraged Aussies to be “mindful of those in our communities who might need extra help at this time.”

“Now – more than ever – we need to be kind to each other, especially to those most vulnerable,” she said.

The list of eligible stores will be available on the Woolworths website. And after Friday, the grocery giant will review the opening times.

People on social media called for supermarkets to support the elderly

The move comes after people on social media pushed for supermarkets to dedicate time for the elderly to shop.

Some even praised other local stores like the IGA in Altona for having a special opening hour dedicated to the elderly.

Perhaps @Woolworths and @Coles should also consider exclusive shopping hours for seniors and those with disabilities. Supermarkets have become scary places. #COVID19 https://t.co/8Zg6tXIQpK — Robert Bozinovski (@rbozinovski) March 15, 2020

Last week Woolworths announced a partnership with Meals on Wheels in New South Wales for the purpose of helping deliver toilet paper to the elderly.

The toilet paper deliveries began in Tuggerah, with more deliveries across NSW to follow. Woolies also plans to support other Meals on Wheels organisations in other states.

