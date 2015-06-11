Woolworths is having a go at being a telco

Woolworths will next week launch a new telecommunications service, Woolworths Connect, a prepaid SIM and mobile recharge service.
For $30, supermarket customers get 1.5GB of data plus a bonus 1GB on the first recharge as well as $650 in calls. There’s an initial $2 sim card fee.
The rate drops to $27 for Woolworths Everyday Rewards members.
Woolworths is also launching three prepaid mobile broadband options, which includes offers under $15, $30 and $100.
Jason Hair, head of telco at Woolworths, says customers want a trusted network at a great price.
Supermarket competitor Aldi also has a prepaid mobile plan.
Woolworths in 2013 stopped reselling Optus mobile prepaid SIM cards after two years.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.