Woolworths is having a go at being a telco

Woolworths will next week launch a new telecommunications service, Woolworths Connect, a prepaid SIM and mobile recharge service.

For $30, supermarket customers get 1.5GB of data plus a bonus 1GB on the first recharge as well as $650 in calls. There’s an initial $2 sim card fee.

The rate drops to $27 for Woolworths Everyday Rewards members.

Woolworths is also launching three pre­paid mobile broadband options, which includes offers under $15, $30 and $100.

Jason Hair, head of telco at Woolworths, says customers want a trusted network at a great price.

Supermarket competitor Aldi also has a prepaid mobile plan.

Woolworths in 2013 stopped reselling Optus mobile prepaid SIM cards after two years.

