Woolworths Is Going Ahead With Its Plan To Source Milk Directly

Woolworths is going to go ahead with its plan to buy milk directly from farmers, to curb the idea that it exploits them, the Australian Financial Review has reported.

The idea was leaked last week and reported by the newspaper, which has today revealed that the supermarket giant is in fact going ahead with it, with a group of NSW farmers and major dairy products processor Parmalat as its partners in the venture.

It will reportedly sell for more than $1 dollar a litre, a price that has been branded as unsustainable and unfair on dairy farmers.

Matthew Drummond has more here.

