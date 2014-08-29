Woolworths Hits $2.452 Billion Profit With Big Growth In Online Sales

Getty

Woolworths has just posted an 8.5% rise in net profit to $2.4517 billion for the full year to the end of June.

The result was on the back of sales of $60.8 billion, up 2.7%.

CEO Grant O’Brien says the result demonstrates that priorities outlined three years ago are delivering strong, sustainable growth in established parts of the business..

The result was underpinned by growth in Australian food, liquor and petrol.

Online sales hit more than $1.2 billion, a rise of 50% on the previous year.

O’Brien says this reinforces Woolworths’ market leadership as Australasia’s largest domestic online retailer.

The group now serves an average 29.4 million people a week.

The growth in online sales for Woolworths.

