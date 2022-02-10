Woolworths has injected millions more into Australian fake meat startup All G Foods, as the supermarket giant grows its investment in local tech innovation

Woolworths has doubled down on its investment in local alternative meat producers with fresh funding for plant-based meat startup All G Foods.

It will go toward expanding its range as it rolls out on the supermarket’s shelves this year.

The supermarket giant created its venture arm in 2019 to help it gain exposure to new technology and innovation as it rapidly expands and digitises its business.

Woolworths has added millions more in funding to Australian plant-based meat startup All G Foods as it puts its weight behind local players in the burgeoning fake meat sector.

Through the $41.5 billion supermarket chain’s venture capital arm W23, the fresh funding builds on All G Foods’ $16 million seed round in September last year.

Ingrid Maes, managing director at W23, said the backing was part of the supermarket’s wider focus on developing Australia’s “next wave of food innovation”.

“All G Foods is at the forefront of new alternative protein production techniques and is setting out to build a global business that can help feed a growing population,” Maes said.

“We’re excited about the potential of All G Foods’ emerging technology and ambitious growth plans.”

Woolworths has taken the front foot on investing in local food innovators, as upstarts like US-based Beyond Meat, with a market cap of US $3.89 billion, have rocketed to success by mainstreaming alternative meat through fast-food partnerships and direct-to-consumer sales.

It created its venture arm in 2019 to help it gain exposure to new technology and innovation as it rapidly expands and digitises its business. It has also backed Marketplacer, Samsara and digital health technology company Eucalyptus.

Woolworths has previously invested in Sydney-based startup Harvest B, which banked $3.5 million in seed funding in June to develop a range of alternative proteins for use by plant-based manufacturers.

In 2020 the company signed a deal with another Australian company, v2food, to stock its products in Woolworths stores following the startup signing partnerships with Hungry Jacks and Deliveroo.

Other Australian companies that have joined the sector’s growing ranks include Fable, which raised $6.5 million in a seed funding led by Blackbird Ventures in August and now partners with Guzman y Gomez on its non-meat options.

The number of plant-based meat products on Australian supermarket shelves has effectively doubled in the past two years. There are more than 200 plant-based meat products on Australian supermarket shelves, 42% of which come from local manufacturers.

All G Foods, founded by serial entrepreneur Jan Pacas, of pet care services marketplace Mad Paw and HR software company Flare, saw its products launched in IGA supermarkets in September.

Pacas said in September the backing of high-profile investors including the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC), whose charter is to invest in Australian companies that drive the country’s carbon emission reduction, signalled Australian industry was getting serious about growing local companies in the space.

“These institutions and opinion leading individuals see the potential in an Australian first company like All G Foods which combines world leading science with foundational precision fermentation technology and has assembled a world leading team,” Pacas said.

“They see the potential in All G Foods becoming a global supplier of high quality and delicious alternative proteins,” he said.

The company is also developing plant-based chicken, mince, sausages, nuggets and bacon alternatives as part of its first batch of products, which will roll out in stores over the next few months.