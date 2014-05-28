Woolworths Could List A Portfolio Of Pubs On The Australian Market

Woolworths might list its pubs (photo: Getty)

Supermarket giant Woolworths is thinking about listing a portfolio of pubs it owns through its hotel division ALH Group, according to a report in the Australian Financial Review.

The Fin says Goldman Sachs and UBS are already involved in preparing what could be a $600 million listing before the end of the year.

There are around 300 pubs in the ALH group portfolio but it is expected Woolworths will only list 100 freehold properties.

Publican and billionaire Bruce Mathieson owns a quarter of ALH group, which contributes 10% of Woolworths’ total revenue before interest and tax.

Last year two US hedge funds — York Capital and Varde Partners — listed a suite of Coles-tenanted hotels. The shares were eagerly snapped up by investors.

