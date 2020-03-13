Woolworths has placed purchase restrictions on more items, including paper towels and serviettes

You can only get two packets of tissue at Woolies. Image: Getty.

Woolworths has placed more restrictions on products due to coronavirus panic buying.

Customers are limited to two packs of tissues, one pack of toilet paper, and one pack of rice.

It comes after Woolworths cancelled change of mind refunds on products people hastily purchased.

Woolworths has added more items to its restricted purchase list.

With the coronavirus outbreak sparking panic buying of in Australia, Woolworths sought to put an end to the rush by limiting the number of items you could buy.

It restricted the amount of toilet paper from four packets to one per customer and also limited the amount of hand sanitiser and rice as well.

On Thursday, Woolies revealed more restrictions on products – adding paper towels, serviettes and wipes.

Take a look at the list of restricted items:

Tissues – two pack limit per shop

Paper towel, serviettes and wipes – one pack limit per shop

Toilet paper – one pack limit per shop

Hand sanitiser – two unit limit per shop

Bulk rice (2kg and more) – one pack limit per shop

The restrictions come as Woolworths works with suppliers to get more of those items in stores.

“Additional orders of toilet paper continue to flow through Woolworths’ store network each day,” Woolworths said in a statement to Business Insider Australia.

“Woolworths is working with suppliers to prioritise the production of smaller packs of toilet paper. This means more toilet paper packs will be available to more customers online and in stores from next week.”

Earlier this week Woolworths stopped change of mind refunds and exchanges on products people bought because they were panic buying. These include toilet paper, tissues, rice and pasta.

