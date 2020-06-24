Woolworths and Coles are bringing back purchase restrictions in Victoria, following 'significantly' elevated demand

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Woolworths and Coles have reintroduced purchase restrictions in Victoria.

The announcement comes following a spike in COVID-19 infections in the state.

Woolworths said it said it experienced “significantly elevated demand” in the last 24 hours.

Woolworths and Coles have reintroduced purchase restrictions in Victoria after the number of coronavirus cases in the state spiked.

Woolworths said on Wednesday it was reinstating the 2-item limits on toilet paper, hand sanitiser, paper towels, flour, sugar, pasta, mince, long-life milk, eggs and rice in Victoria after experiencing high demand. The restrictions will also apply online.

It comes just over a week after Woolworths announced all purchase restrictions would be lifted.

Why people why!?! No toilet paper at all at Woolworths in Traralgon.. ????????‍♀️ #Gippsnews pic.twitter.com/wPFGutN9qn — Nadia Dimattina (@NDimattina) June 24, 2020

The supermarket said in a statement that over the past 24 hours it had seen “significantly elevated demand” in parts of Melbourne.

It comes after Victoria reported 20 new coronavirus cases and one death on Wednesday – the eighth consecutive day that the state reported double-digit cases.

“We understand many Victorians are anxious about the recent community outbreak, but they can be assured our stores will remain open with plenty of stock in our warehouses to replenish our shelves,” Woolworths Supermarkets Managing Director Claire Peters said in a statement.

“While we have healthy stock levels to draw on, we’re taking this precautionary step to help prevent excessive buying and support appropriate social distancing in our Victorian stores.”

Peters added that Woolies has more than enough products if everyone buys what they need during their weekly shop.

“We’ll closely monitor demand across Victoria in the coming days and look to wind back the limits as soon as we can,” Peters said.

Coles has also reintroduced restrictions in Victoria

Coles is also temporarily placing purchase limits at all its Victorian stores, and its stores in Lavington, Albury and Deniliquin in New South Wales, which are stocked from Victorian distribution centres.

There is a one-item limit on toilet paper and paper towels, and a two-item limit on hand sanitiser, flour, sugar, pasta, mince, UHT milk, rice and eggs.

“Following discussion with the Federal and Victorian governments as well as other retailers, Coles is implementing temporary purchase limits for our Victorian supermarkets to help us manage demand for key staple items,” Coles Group CEO Steven Cain said in a statement.

“We ask that customers continue to shop normally so that everyone can have access to the food and groceries they need.”

At Coles stores in Victoria, customers will also be reminded to use hand sanitiser and use disinfectant to wipe their trolleys before they enter the store.

