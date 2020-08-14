Woolworths has appointed a chief medical officer to advise the company on best practice through the pandemic

(Photo by Hugh Peterswald/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Woolworth has appointed a chief medical officer.

Stepping into the newly created role is Dr Rob McCartney, who will be giving medical advice to the company to ensure the safety of workers and employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

McCartney will be engaging with state and federal health departments as well as regulatory authorities.

The supermarket giant appointed Dr Rob McCartney as chief medical officer, in what Woolworths says is a first for an Australian retailer. McCartney, who has more than 20 years of experience in occupational medicine, will give Woolworths Group expert medical advice to help form policies that ensure worker and customer safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In his position, McCartney will provide direct input into the Woolworths Board, its executive committee and relevant subcommittees. He’ll engage with state and federal health departments, regulatory authorities and even create ongoing education resources for workers.

McCartney’s role will build on Woolworths’ existing COVID-safe protocols, as well as its health, safety and wellbeing programs.

“There is a plethora of medical information and advice to consider in the planning and implementation of a COVID safe workplace,” Woolworths Group Safety, Health & Wellbeing General Manager, Brian Long said in a statement. “This appointment ensures we have an internal expert, with a grounding in medical advice, to help make well informed long-term decisions on the safety and wellbeing of our teams and customers.”

McCartney said he was keen to “hit the ground running” in the position.

“Together with the safety and leadership teams, I’ll be focused on implementing best practice COVID-19 risk management across the business as we navigate the pandemic,” he said in a statement.

Dr Rob McCartney. Image: Woolworths

The new appointment comes as Woolworths continues to roll out measures to protect workers and customers from the coronavirus.

In July the company “strongly” encouraged customers to wear face masks when entering its group stores, including Big W, BWS, Dan Murphy’s and ALH Hotels.

Earlier this month, Woolworths revealed it is trialling its own contact tracing system across some of its stores.

