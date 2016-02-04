Woolworths and Coles pre-packed salads recalled after 28 people get salmonella poisoning

Photo: Getty Images

People have been warned not to eat pre-packed lettuce from Victorian-based company Tripod Farmers after 28 adults were confirmed to have salmonella poisoning.

The lettuce is sold through both Coles and Woolworths supermarkets and includes brands such as Coles 4 leaf mix, Woolworths salad mix, SupaSalad Supamix and Wash N Toss salad mix.

All up, 24 products are involved, featuring rocket, spinach, mixed leaves, kale, watercress, sorrel and baby cos.

An urgent recall has been issued for all the products with best before dates leading up to and including February 14.

These are the products recalled:

Woolworths Spinach 100gm

Woolworths Rocket 100gm

Woolworths Salad Mix 100gm Wash N Toss Watercress 100gm

Wash N Toss Sorrell 50gm

Wash N Toss Baby Cos 100gm

Wash N Toss Spinach 100gm

Wash N Toss Salad Mix 100gm

Wash N Toss Rocket 100gm

Wash N Toss Kale 100gm Coles Spinach 60gm

Coles Rocket 60gm

Coles Rocket 120gm

Coles Spinach & Rocket 120g

Coles Spinach 120gm

Coles 4Leaf 120gm

Coles 4Leaf 200gm SupaSalad 180gm

SupaSalad Green Coral 180gm

SupaSalad Supamix 1kg

SupaSalad Spinach 1kg

SupaSalad Rocket 1kg

SupaSalad Baby Cos 1kg

SupaSalad Spinach 180g

Victorian Department of Health and Human Services senior medical advisor Dr Finn Romanes said people should either return them to where they bought them or throw them away.

Authorities have diagnosed 28 people with the Salmonella anatum strain.

“As a result of following up the food histories of a number of people we have discovered a common source – the Tripod Farmers lettuce,” Dr Romanes said.

“Tests of three products from two batches have also tested positive for Salmonella anatum bacterium.”

Tripod Farmers is issuing a national voluntary product recall and a full and thorough clean-up has been carried out.

The severity of symptoms depends on the number of bacteria ingested, age and general health.

Symptoms of salmonellosis usually occur between 6 to 72 hours after the bacteria is ingested. The most common symptoms include: diarrhoea, which may contain blood or mucous; fever; headache; stomach cramps; nausea; vomiting, and dehydration, especially among infants and the elderly.

NSW Health said that so far there have been no reported cases in NSW linked to consumption of the salad leaves.

