Two People Reported Shot As London Police Respond To 'Machete Attack'

Armed British police have responded to what is being described as a ‘machete attack’ in Woolwich, South East London.



Details are still murky about what actually happened, but London’s Metropolitan Police have confirmed the incident on Twitter.

A witness has told the BBC that two men in a car ran over another man, then got out of the car and attacked him. Multiple reports suggest the men were using a “machete-style knife.”

There have been a number of reports that a man was beheaded in the incident, but police have not confirmed this at present.

According to Sky News, two people were shot in the incident, while the local Member of Parliament says that one person has died — a soldier serving at a local army barracks.

Local news site News Shopper has multiple images and accounts from the scene. We’ve embedded one tweet that shows the scene below:

Apparently there’s been a shooting/stabbing in woolwich twitter.com/KingAdeIV/stat… — Gustavo Fring (@KingAdeIV) May 22, 2013

