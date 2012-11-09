Almost Complete Woolly Mammoth Skeleton Found Near Paris [PHOTOS]

Dina Spector
Woolly Mammoth

Photo: © Denis Gliksman, Inrap

An almost complete skeleton of a pre-historic Woolly Mammoth was discovered near Paris, archaeologists from the National Institute for Preventive Archaeological Research announced Tuesday.  The remains, which include a femur, pelvis, jawbones and four connected vertebrae, were found along the Changis-sur-Marne riverbank, which is about 30 miles outside of Paris. 

Researchers say the Ice-Age beast, dubbed “Helmut,” dates back 200,000-500,000 years and was probably 20 to 30 years old when it died, the AFP reports. 

A flint flake found near the corpse suggests that the animal may either have been hunted by Neanderthals or cut up for food after it died. 

“The discovery of a flint flake, a direct relationship with the elephant, shows the human intervention on the carcass,” researchers wrote in a news release

This is a pretty unusual discovery since only three corpses have been dug up in France in the last 150 years. 

It’s been quite a year for Woolly Mammoth finds. In October, an 11-year-old Russian body stumbled across a 30,000-year-old Woolly Mammoth carcass, which was reportedly the best-preserved specimen to be found since the Bereskovka Mammoth was discovered in 1901. 

See pictures from the dig below.

An aerial view of the excavation site in a quarry in Changis-sur-Marne

Woolly Mammoth

Photo: © Denis Gliksman, Inrap

The shoulder blades. 

Woolly Mammoth

Photo: © Denis Gliksman, Inrap

The remains include a femur, complete pelvis, and jawbones. 

Woolly Mammoth

Photo: © Denis Gliksman, Inrap

One of the mammoth’s humerus, or upper arm, bones. 

Woolly Mammoth

Photo: © Denis Gliksman, Inrap

Researchers estimate the specimen dates back 200,000 to 500,000 years.  

Woolly Mammoth

Photo: © Denis Gliksman, Inrap

A skull fragment from the mammoth.  

Woolly Mammoth

Photo: © Denis Gliksman, Inrap

The mammoth is believed to have died in its 20s. 

Woolly Mammoth

Photo: © Denis Gliksman, Inrap

A shard of flint was found near the skeleton, suggesting it came in contact with pre-historic humans.

Woolly Mammoth

Photo: © Denis Gliksman, Inrap

SEE ALSO: A 2,000-Year-Old Mass Grave Site Unearthed In A Danish Bog [PHOTOS] >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.