Almost Complete Woolly Mammoth Skeleton Found Near Paris [PHOTOS]

An almost complete skeleton of a pre-historic Woolly Mammoth was discovered near Paris, archaeologists from the National Institute for Preventive Archaeological Research announced Tuesday. The remains, which include a femur, pelvis, jawbones and four connected vertebrae, were found along the Changis-sur-Marne riverbank, which is about 30 miles outside of Paris.



Researchers say the Ice-Age beast, dubbed “Helmut,” dates back 200,000-500,000 years and was probably 20 to 30 years old when it died, the AFP reports.

A flint flake found near the corpse suggests that the animal may either have been hunted by Neanderthals or cut up for food after it died.

“The discovery of a flint flake, a direct relationship with the elephant, shows the human intervention on the carcass,” researchers wrote in a news release.

This is a pretty unusual discovery since only three corpses have been dug up in France in the last 150 years.

It’s been quite a year for Woolly Mammoth finds. In October, an 11-year-old Russian body stumbled across a 30,000-year-old Woolly Mammoth carcass, which was reportedly the best-preserved specimen to be found since the Bereskovka Mammoth was discovered in 1901.

See pictures from the dig below.

An aerial view of the excavation site in a quarry in Changis-sur-Marne

Photo: © Denis Gliksman, Inrap

The shoulder blades.

Photo: © Denis Gliksman, Inrap

The remains include a femur, complete pelvis, and jawbones.

Photo: © Denis Gliksman, Inrap

One of the mammoth’s humerus, or upper arm, bones.

Photo: © Denis Gliksman, Inrap

Researchers estimate the specimen dates back 200,000 to 500,000 years.

Photo: © Denis Gliksman, Inrap

A skull fragment from the mammoth.

Photo: © Denis Gliksman, Inrap

The mammoth is believed to have died in its 20s.

Photo: © Denis Gliksman, Inrap

A shard of flint was found near the skeleton, suggesting it came in contact with pre-historic humans.

Photo: © Denis Gliksman, Inrap

