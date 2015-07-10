Scientists have figured out how to resurrect a woolly mammoth

Researchers at the University of Chicago have identified many of the genes that are unique to the woolly mammoth and not shared with its closest relative — the Asian elephant. This information puts scientists even closer to resurrecting an actual woolly mammoth. But the issue of whether we should bring back a creature that hasn’t roamed the earth in 10,000 years has yet to be tackled.

Video Courtesy of The University of Chicago

Follow UChicago: On Facebook

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.