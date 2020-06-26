Woolies is increasing online delivery capacity in Victoria, as demand rises 40% amid a COVID-19 case spike

(Photo by Hugh Peterswald/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Woolies has ramped up online deliveries as demand skyrockets in Victoria.

In the last week, online demand has grown 40%.

The surge in demand follows a spike in coronavirus cases in Victoria, which has once again led people to clear out shelves in supermarkets.

Woolworths is increasing its online deliveries as demand rockets in Victoria.

The supermarket is rolling out “dozens” of new trucks to handle the “thousands” more online orders it is currently receiving. The supermarket chain reported a 40% jump online shopping demand just over the last week.

This surge in demand comes after the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Victoria. Thirty new cases were reported overnight as the state continues to report double-digit increases in cases.

“We know this is an uncertain time for many Melburnians, and we’re moving quickly to make our online shopping services available to more customers than ever before,” Woolworths Director of e-Commerce Annette Karantoni said in a statement.

“Together with our on-demand courier partners, we can fulfil thousands of extra orders each week to help support the essential grocery needs of more Victorian customers online.”

Woolies’ extra trucks are in addition to its 200 vehicles and the hundreds of couriers it uses from delivery services Drive Yello and Sherpa. The supermarket is also offering a community pickup service – where customers can order online and grab items from the store – as well as the Priority Assistance service for the elderly or people with a disability.

This latest announcement comes days after Woolies brought back restrictions on items in Victoria, adding 2-item limits on toilet paper, hand sanitiser, paper towels, flour, sugar, pasta, mince, long-life milk, eggs and rice.

