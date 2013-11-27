This Washing Machine Will Turn On When A Dog Barks

JTM Service, a U.K. based laundry appliance company, created the new “

Wash to Woof” washing machine.

The purpose of this machine is to add another task for support dogs to perform when living with the disabled.

As part of their training, support dogs are taught a variety of tasks to perform in which one of them is loading washer and dryers with clothes.

The Woof to Wash adds one more step to the process for them.

Gizmodo posted this video explaining how this new contraption works.

In order to open the door, there is a small paw-shaped button located in the bottom right corner which unlocks the door.

Once the dog deposits the clothes, all is one bark to activate the cycle.

The machine will automatically determine the right amount of detergent to include in the load. Watch the video below.

