Woody Harrelson is starring in the Han Solo movie -- here's his role

It’s official: Woody Harrelson will be part of the Disney “Star Wars” universe.

StarWars.com confirmed Wednesday a report from earlier this month that Harrelson has signed on to be part of the upcoming young Han Solo movie.

The yet-to-be-titled movie, which will star Alden Ehrenreich as the young Solo, will be the latest movie that will take place outside of the main “Star Wars” saga. It’s a standalone entry in the vein of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” which focused on the mission prior to “A New Hope” to capture plans for the Death Star.

Harrelson is reported to be playing a mentor of Solo’s in the new film.

The movie will also star Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian. “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke will also be in the movie, which is directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (“The LEGO Movie”).

The young Han Solo movie will be released in 2018.

NOW WATCH: Here are all the comic book movies coming out in 2017



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.