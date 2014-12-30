Woody Guthrie Really Knew How To Write A New Year's Resolution

If you’re having trouble nailing down your New Year’s resolutions, here’s a good place to start.

Seventy-one years ago, American folk legend Woody Guthrie scribbled in his journal a list of 33 tasks he would dedicate himself to in the coming year. According to WoodyGuthrie.org, he called them “Rulin’s.”

At age 31, he was in the prime of his life, with a wife and three kids, as well as a good deal of life experience, having survived the Dust Bowl to make it out to California.

As a result, it’s a pretty unbeatable list. Check it out:

This post was originally written by Rob Wile.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.