Golfer May Miss The Cut After Taking A 4-Stroke Penalty For Having Too Many Clubs

Woody Austin was given a 4-stroke penalty for having too many clubs in his bag during the second round of the PGA Championship. The penalty could be huge for Austin, who is now in danger of missing the cut.

On the third hole of today’s second round, Austin discovered he had 15 clubs, one more than the maximum allowable. He reported the infraction to a rules official and was given a 2-stroke penalty for both the first and second hole.

With the penalty, Austin is now 4-over with six holes to play. The projected cut line is 2-over par.

While Austin holds some responsibility for knowing how many clubs are in his bag, it is typically the caddy’s responsibility to count the clubs before the round starts.

This is not the first time a player was hurt at a major for carrying too many clubs. In 2001, Ian Woosnam finished third, four strokes behind the winner, after he was given a 2-stroke penalty at the start of the final round.

