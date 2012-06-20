Woody Allen's Son Publicly Wishes Him 'Happy Brother-In-Law's Day' On Father's Day—Here's Today's Buzz

- Flickr | Arty Smokes (deaf mute)Ronan Farrow, the 24-year-old son of Woody Allen and Mia Farrow, blasted his dad on Father’s Day by tweeting: “Happy father’s day—or as they call it in my family, happy brother-in-law’s day.” To which Mia Farrow re-tweeted, adding “BOOM.” The disses come after Allen wed Farrow’s adopted daughter, Soon-Yi in 1992.
- Bobby Brown ties the knot in Hawaii to his manager. While four of his children were in attendance, Bobbi Kristina, his daughter with Whitney Houston, was not.
- Arsenio Hall is back on late night. The “Celebrity Apprentice” winner will launch a new 11 p.m. syndicated talk show in September 2013.
- For the first time in more than a decade, Regis and Kathie Lee will reunite to co-host the fourth hour of the “Today” show.
- Shiba Russell replaces Sue Simmons as Chuck Scarborough’s co-anchor of WNBC’s evening newscast, ending the longest-running partnership in local TV news history.
- Mel Gibson crashed Maria Menounos’ birthday party and literally swept her off her feet—on the dance floor.
- NSFW! Shia LaBeouf goes fully nude (yes, everything) in new Sigur Rós music video. You can watch it here, but don’t say we didn’t warn you!
- Taylor Kitsch says that filming sex scenes with Blake Lively in their upcoming “Savages” was “very awkward.” “I was just glad it was over with, to be honest,” said Kitsch. “A lot of sexual improv was going on there. God knows we had two weeks of rehearsal, so we talked until we were about to pass out, and then [we shot the sex scenes] on the day I think I knew Blake three days … four days maybe.”
SEE ALSO: Charlie Sheen says he’s retiring after “Anger Management” >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.