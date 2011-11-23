Woody Allen And Mia Farrow's Son Is An Adviser To Hillary Clinton And Was Just Named A Rhodes Scholar

Prepare to feel like an underachiever.



Ronan Farrow, the son of legendary director Woody Allen and famed actress Mia Farrow, already graduated from Bard College at 15 and Yale Law School at 21.

Since then, he became a member of the New York Bar, served on the legal counsel team for the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee and took the job of special adviser to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Global Youth Issues.

Now he’s a Rhodes Scholar.

The Rhodes lets Farrow attend Oxford for free, where he’ll study international development issues starting in Fall 2012, according to the Washington Post.

Regarding the opportunity, Farrow tweeted — yes, he tweets — “Thanks all; #Rhodes is a great honour & opportunity. But for now very focused on fostering youth jobs and voices w/ #SecClinton & @StateDept.”

Guess this means there’s also a plum job opening next fall. Get those resumes ready!

