Woody Allen Seems Steamed At Bernie

Bernie Madoff may have taken billions from other people, but since his Ponzi scheme came crashing down he’s given so much back—to the media.

There are at least four financial writers working on books, toughing it out in Palm Beach looking for country club anecdotes instead of being knee deep in toxic asset tomes.

And now Woody Allen has jumped in with a New Yorker essay. He spins the tale of two Madoff investors who have been reincarnated as crustaceans and find themselves in an East Side restaurant’s lobster tank when their tormentor stops in for dinner.

Hijinks ensue>



