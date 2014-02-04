Woody Allen, Cate Blanchett, And Alec Baldwin Respond After Being Called Out In Dylan Farrow Allegations

AP Photo/Doug Mills Woody Allen and his ‘Blue Jasmine’ stars respond to Dylan Farrow’s controversial open essay.

Woody Allen’s estranged 28-year-old daughter, Dylan Farrow, wrote an open letter this weekend regarding allegations that her famous, adoptive father molested her when she was just 7 years old.

At the end of the essay that detailed her alleged sexual abuse, the now-married Dylan questions Allen and his A-list friends:

What if it had been your child, Cate Blanchett? Louis CK? Alec Baldwin? What if it had been you, Emma Stone? Or you, Scarlett Johansson? You knew me when I was a little girl, Diane Keaton. Have you forgotten me? Woody Allen is a living testament to the way our society fails the survivors of sexual assault and abuse.

Allen has finally responded to Dylan’s open letter, published in Nicholas Kristof’s New York Times column on Saturday.

“Mr. Allen has read the article and found it untrue and disgraceful. He will be responding very soon,” a rep for Allen tells The Hollywood Reporter in a statement.

The statement continued, “At the time, a thorough investigation was conducted by court appointed independent experts. The experts concluded there was no credible evidence of molestation; that Dylan Farrow had an inability to distinguish between fantasy and reality; and that Dylan Farrow had likely been coached by her mother Mia Farrow. No charges were ever filed.”

‘Blue Jasmine’ Alec Baldwin and Cate Blanchett star in Woody Allen’s Oscar-nominated ‘Blue Jasmine.’

On Saturday night at the Santa Barbara Film Festival, the director’s “Blue Jasmine” star Cate Blanchett — who is up for an Oscar for her role in Allen’s film — briefly addressed the allegations.

“It’s obviously been a long and painful situation for the family and I hope they find some resolution and peace,” she said.

Fellow “Blue Jasmine” star Alec Baldwin tweeted — and later deleted — “What the f&@% is wrong w u that u think we all need to b commenting on this family’s personal struggle?” he responded to someone asking whether Baldwin owes Dylan an apology.

To another, the actor wrote: “So you know who’s guilty? Who’s lying? You, personally, know that?”

He also Tweeted: “You are mistaken if you think there is a place for me, or any outsider, in this family’s issue.”

The rest of Hollywood is being “uncomfortably silent” on the matter.

