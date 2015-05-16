WOODY ALLEN: I've 'regretted every second' since signing my deal with Amazon

This week at the Cannes Film Festival, Woody Allen gave an interesting interview to Deadline. He talked about his yet-to-be-completed Amazon series and streaming services.

Allen doesn’t “even know what a streaming service is,” per his Q&A.

“When you said streaming service, it was the first time I’ve heard that term connected with the Amazon thing,” he said. “I never knew what Amazon was. I’ve never seen any of those series, even on cable.”

Back in January, Amazon signed Allen to write and direct a full TV season with half-hour episodes.

Amazon has had lots of luck with its other original series: it was the first streaming service to win for an award for best series at the Golden Globes with “Transparent,” a dark comedy about a father who comes out as transgender.

At the time, Allen seemed less than enthused: “I don’t know how I got into this. I have no ideas, and I’m not sure where to begin,” he said in a statement.

In his interview this week with Deadline, he said that Amazon kept coming to him to ask him to agree to do a series, although he didn’t have any ideas for it:

“I never watch television. I don’t know the first thing about it. Well, this went on for a year and a half, and they kept making a better deal and a better deal. Finally they said look, we’ll do anything that you want, just give us six half hours. They can be black and white, they can take place in Paris, in New York and California, they can be about a family, they can be comedy, you can be in them, they can be tragic. We don’t have to know anything, just come in with six half hours. And they offered a lot of money and everybody around me was pressuring me, go ahead and do it, what do you have to lose?”

Allen also says he’s “regretted every second” since agreeing to the deal because it’s been difficult for him to produce a TV series:

“It’s been so hard for me. I had the cocky confidence, well, I’ll do it like I do a movie…it will be a movie in six parts. Turns out, it’s not. For me, it has been very, very difficult. I’ve been struggling and struggling and struggling. I only hope that when I finally do it — I have until the end of 2016 — they’re not crushed with disappointment because they’re nice people and I don’t want to disappoint them. I am doing my best. I fit it in between films, so it’s not like, no film this year, I’m doing Amazon. It’s a job within my usual schedule.”

We’ve reached out to Amazon for comment on this story and will update accordingly.

Read the full Deadline interview with Woody Allen here.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

