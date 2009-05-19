Woody Allen Does Better In Court Than At The Box Office

Woody Allen squeezed American Apparel and its controversial chieftain, Dov Charney, into a $5 million settlement for using the director’s image on a billboard advertising the racy clothing chain.



That’s more money, points out the New York Post, than Allen’s Vicky Christina Barcelona made in its opening weekend at the box office.

Charney said he settled the case ont he advice of his insurance company, and ended up paying the highest amount ever in a right-to-privacy suit. Tom Waits had won $2.1 million when his gravely voice was used in a California radio commercial

Allen’s suit was based on American Apparel using his image from a a frame from his 1977 comedy “Annie Hall” on billboards in Hollywood and New York and on a Web site.

