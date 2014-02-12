Woody Allen Denies Sexual Abuse Claims In Revealing '60 Minutes' From 1992

CBS/’60 Minutes’ Woody Allen reveals some interesting points about the sexual abuse allegations in a 1992 interview with Steve Kroft.

Woody Allen’s recent New York Times essay isn’t the first time he’s publicly gone on the record to deny daughter Dylan Farrow’s allegations of sexual abuse.

In 1992, at the height of the initial media storm over the matter, the usually reclusive Allen sat down with “60 Minutes” in his Manhattan apartment to discuss the situation no holds barred.

We re-watched the interview and Allen had some interesting (and one-sided) statements:

“A gigantic industry has been built on a total non-event … it wasn’t as if I tickled my daughter or something and it was exaggerated, I’m saying nothing happened at all … a multi-million dollar industry has sprouted up over a non-event.”

“Isn’t it illogical that at the height of a very bitter custody fight I would drive up to Connecticut … and pick this moment to be a child molester? If I wanted to be a child molester I had many opportunities in the past. I could have quietly made a custody settlement with Mia and done it in the future. It’s so insane!”

“Several weeks before it happened Mia called me on the phone and said, in the course of an argumentative phone call, that ‘I have something very nasty planned for you.’ ”

“On many occasions over the phone and in person, Mia said to me, ‘You took my daughter and I’m going to take yours.’ She meant by it that I had formed a relationship with her 21-year-old daughter and she was going to get my daughter, Dylan.”

“Mia wrote a glowing, glowing letter saying that I was a loving and attentive father and that my adopting Dylan would be of great benefit to her. This was her sworn affidavit.” [It was written a month before Mia found out about Allen and Soon Yi].

“She [Mia] accused me of child molestation on August 4th and the week after she’s fully saying ‘When do we begin our new movie?’ She made an appointment for a costume fitting … I told my lawyer to end her contract and we hired a new actress [Diane Keaton].”

“She [Mia] threatened to have me killed and to kill me … she became obsessed with Greek tragedy and felt that poking my eyes out would be a fitting vengeance.”

“She gave me a Valentine’s Day card and I opened it up and there was a very, very chilling Valentine meticulously worked on with a photo of teh family and through everyone had pins and steak knives.

“Mia may believe it [Dylan’s allegations] and want to believe it, she may have convinced herself of it, or she may not believe it. Soon Yi believes she does not believe it, she believes it’s absolutely in character that she made it up quite calculatingly.”

Watch the revealing interview below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.