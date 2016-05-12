The trailer for Woody Allen's new movie recreates old Hollywood glamour with an all-star cast

As the film has its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, the trailer for Woody Allen’s latest movie “Cafe Society,” his first in a production deal with Amazon, is now online.

As usual, the legendary writer/director has cast the film with a who’s who of Hollywood stars, including Steve Carell, Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart, and Blake Lively, to name a few.

The movie is set in 1930s Hollywood, where Brooklyn native Bobby Dorfman (Eisenberg) is thrust into high society and finds love and many interesting characters.

It should be noted that, amid press for Allen and the film, his son Ronan Farrow has called out the media for not raising the sexual assault allegations against Allen enough.

Watch the trailer below. The movie opens in the summer.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

