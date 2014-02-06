Woody Allen Asks New York Times To Publish His Response To Dylan Farrow Sex Abuse Claims

Reuters/Mark Cardwell Normally, we don’t publish a direct response but in this case, it was so personal, we thought that we should,’ said the NY Times.

In a New York Times Op-Ed piece over the weekend, Dylan Farrow alleged her father Woody Allen sexually abused her as a child.

Now Woody Allen wants the right to respond in the same publication.

“They asked and we said, ‘Yes, send it in,'” Times Editorial Page Editor Andrew Rosenthal said in an article by Public Editor Margaret Sullivan posted on Wednesday.

But the Times isn’t certain it will publish the piece.

“It comes down to the editing process,” says Rosenthal. “Normally, we don’t publish a direct response but in this case, it was so personal, we thought that we should.”

Up until this point, Allen has only spoken through his attorney, who says the 78-year-old filmmaker blames Mia for using Dylan as “a pawn” and is “devastated” by the renewed claims.

Sullivan says that the Allen response may appear in The Times in the next few days.

