Woody Allen Will Create His First Ever TV Series For Amazon

Days after winning a Golden Globe, Amazon’s TV unit has more big news.

It signed legendary director Woody Allen to create his first ever televisions series. Allen will write and direct the series, which as of now has no title.

This is another win for upstarts like Amazon, and Netflix, which have entered the TV production business.

Amazon’s streaming TV service, Instant Prime, is available with a $US99 Prime subscription.

Here’s the fill release from Amazon:

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jan. 13, 2015– (NASDAQ: AMZN) — Amazon Studios today announced it has signed the critically-acclaimed Director Woody Allen to write and direct his first television series ever. Untitled Woody Allen Project, a half-hour series, has received a full season order and episodes will be written and directed by Allen. Customers will be able to see the series exclusively on Prime Instant Video in the US, UK and Germany. Additional details, including casting information, will be made available in the future. “Woody Allen is a visionary creator who has made some of the greatest films of all-time, and it’s an honour to be working with him on his first television series,” said Roy Price, Vice President of Amazon Studios. “From Annie Hall to Blue Jasmine, Woody has been at the creative forefront of American cinema and we couldn’t be more excited to premiere his first TV series exclusively on Prime Instant Video next year.” Woody Allen added, “I don’t know how I got into this. I have no ideas and I’m not sure where to begin. My guess is that Roy Price will regret this.” Allen is represented by ICM Partners.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

