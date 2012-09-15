A Packers Player Absolutely Shredded Jay Cutler After He Threw Four Interceptions Last Night

Photo: AP

Jeeze, Packers DB Charles Woodson has zero respect for Bears QB Jay Cutler.Here’s what he told the Chicago Tribune after Cutler threw four picks last night (via Big Lead Sports):



“It’s the same old Jay. We don’t need luck, Jay will throw us the ball … proof is in the pudding.”

Wow.

Cutler has been dominated by the Bears in his career. He’s 1-7 with 8 TDs and 16 INTs in eight career games, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Last night he was particularly bad in the 23-10 loss.

So yes, objectively, the proof is in the pudding.

But Cutler is still an elite QB, and you rarely see that sort of trash talk directly at such a high-profile player.

