The posh California suburb that declared itself a mountain lion habitat to block affordable housing is backing down after backlash

Mountain Lion Getty Images

Woodside, California, which declared itself a mountain lion habitat to evade affordable housing projects, is backing down after backlash.

The state’s Attorney General said Woodside’s declaration is “contrary to the law, and ironically, contrary to the best interests of the mountain lions the town claims to want to protect.”

Following comments from the AG, the city council met and decided to revoke their declaration.

Woodside, California — the wealthy town that last week declared itself a mountain lion habitat to evade a new affordable housing project program— is backing down after the state’s attorney general called the move a “transparent” attempt to skirt the law.

Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement Sunday that Woodside’s declaration is “contrary to the law, and ironically, contrary to the best interests of the mountain lions the town claims to want to protect.”

“At the California Department of Justice, we’re committed to doing all we can to alleviate California’s housing crisis, and we need our local partners to do the same,” Bonta said. “My message to Woodside is simple: Act in good faith, follow the law, and do your part to increase the housing supply. If you don’t, my office won’t stand idly by.”

He added that “an entire town cannot be declared habitat for a protected species, and the exemption of a specific lot would have to be based on substantial evidence.”

After seeing the statement from Bonta, Woodside’s city council met and decided revoke their declaration, according to a statement shared with ABC 7 News.

“The Department of Fish and Wildlife advised that the entire Town of Woodside cannot be considered habitat,” the council’s statement to ABC 7 News said.

“The town of Woodside will accept applications for SB9 projects as of Monday Feb. 7, 2022,” the council said.

Council members also emphasized their support for affordable housing under the state’s Senate Bill 9, which allows up to four housing units to be built in a single-family lot.

“The town of Woodside has consistently exceeded the state mandated low-and-moderate-income housing commitments and the Town Council remains focused on doing its part to alleviate the regional shortfall in affordable housing,” the council said.