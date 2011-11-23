Awesome Presentation On China And The European Debt Crisis

Photo: Woodsford Capital Management

Investors aren’t letting go of the idea that China could bail out the eurozone and prevent a global economic collapse.A presentation from Woodsford Capital Management’s Wu Zhijian questions whether the eastern economic giant will do just that and how the U.S. might factor into that equation.



Under the current eurozone bailout plan, China could purchase bonds issued by the European Financial Stability Facility—the euro rescue fund—to expand the fund’s capacity to build a firewall around the struggling periphery. But Zhijian suggests that this might not be the only option.

In a presentation given at a recent hedge fund conference, Zhijian spells out all the issues at stake.

