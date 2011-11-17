Tiger Woods And Steve Williams Will Be On The Same Golf Course For The First Time Since Their Messy Breakup Tonight

Tiger Woods will be in the same group as Adam Scott and his caddie Steve Williams in the first match of the President’s Cup tonight.



It’s the first time Woods and his former caddie will walk 18 holes together since Tiger dumped him earlier this summer.

The match will feature Tiger and Steve Stricker against Scott and K.J. Choi.

The President’s Cup never really gets too much publicity. But this match might be worth watching.

It starts live from Melbourne tonight at 9 p.m. on the Golf Channel.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.