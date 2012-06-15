Tiger Woods Looks Rock Solid While Bubba And Phil Crumble At The US Open

Photo: ESPN

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson are done with their first round at the U.S. Open.Tiger played beautifully, and sits three back of the leader at -1. If he had a better hold of his distance control, and didn’t flub two bunker shots at the end of the round, he could have gone much lower.



But Phil and Bubba simply didn’t have it today.

Mickelson lost a ball on his first shot of a the day, and finished at +6.

Bubba way spraying drives all over the place, and finished +8.

Here’s a full hole-by-hole recap of the round:

Where they stand (thru 18)

Tiger: -1

Bubba: +8

Phil: +6

Leader: -4

18th hole (No. 7)



Tiger: He leaves the approach short but it’s a solid two putt. He finishes at -1, but it could have been much lower.

Bubba: An awful round ends with a ho-hum par (+8)

Phil: The round was doomed from the first drive — where he lost his ball in the trees — par. (+6)

17th hole (No. 7)



Tiger: Another bad bunker shot. His short game has been weak today. But he saves par (-1)

Bubba: He just wants to get into the clubhouse at this point, par (+8)

Phil: Ditto, par (+6)

16th hole (No. 6)



Tiger: He finds the bunker, and blows the chip past the hole. Bogey after two-straight birds (-1)

Bubba: Things are getting ugly, another bogey (+8)

Phil: An uninspiring par (+6)

15th hole (No. 5)



Tiger: Tiger drops a bomb with a long birdie putt! He’s one back of the lead (-2)

Bubba: Par (+7)

Phil: Another bogey (+6)

Here’s the putt:



14th hole (No. 4): NOW, here comes Tiger



Tiger: Tiger finally hits a putt for birdie (-1)

Bubba: He settles it down with a solid par (+7)

Phil: He bombs a putt past the hole, then pulls the putt coming back. Bogey (+5)

13th hole (No. 3): Lots of scrambling on the par 3



Tiger: Tiger hits a lovely flop shot from the front rough to save par (E)

Bubba: Dude is in free fall with another bogey (+7)

Phil: Gets up and down for a par (+4)

12th hole (No. 2)



Tiger: Ouch! Tiger yanks an easy birdie putt and he settles for par. Demoralizing stuff right there (E)

Bubba: A bogey after he had a look at par (+6)

Phil: Another par (+4)

Here’s the putt. Oof:

Photo: ESPN

Photo: ESPN

11th hole (No. 1): Pars!



Tiger: Another solid par on one of the hardest holes on the course (E)

Bubba: A confidence-building par with a 10-foot putt (+5)

Phil: Another par, and it looks like Phil has finally settled down (+4)

10th hole (No. 18):



Tiger: Another 3-foot par putt goes in. He’d be going really low if he could figure out how distance control (E)

Bubba: A double-bogey bats him back to +5, he’s characteristically inconsistent today (+5)

Phil: Finally, a ho-hum par for Phil (+4)

9th hole (No. 17):



Tiger: A key birdie on the par 5 (E)

Bubba: A birdie to get himself back on track (+3)

Phil: A scrambling par, and he’s still lost out there (+4)

8th hole (No. 16):



Tiger: A par on the monster 670-yard par 5. Yet again he had a distance control issue on his approach (+1)

Bubba: A bogey after going hooking a driver from the fairway (+4)

Phil: A bogey after he made an absolute mess of it (+4)

7th hole (No. 15):



Tiger: A par after he got a bad hop on his drive into the par 3 (+1)

Bubba: Another bogey after dumping his tee shot in the bunker (+3)

Phil: A par with a solid two putt from distance (+3)

6th hole (No. 14):



Tiger: He bogeys after ANOTHER distance control issue. (+1)

Bubba: A par after his approach rolled all the way down the hill in front of the green (+2)

Phil: A bogey after a really bad/loose approach from the rough (+3)

5th hole (No. 13): Great scores all around on the par 3



Tiger: Ho-hum par on the par 3, after missing another quasi-makeable putt (E)

Bubba: Ho-hum par on the par 3 (+2)

Phil: A huge birdie on a nice uphill putt from 15 feet (+2)

Also, HOLY SMOKES Tiger and Phil are actually talking to each other, even though Phil had some fightin’ words for Tiger earlier this week.

Photo: USOpen.com

Fourth hole (No. 12)

Tiger: Par a nice two-putt from 40 feet. But once again he misjudged his distance on his approach (E)

Bubba: Bogey after putting his tee shot in the rough (+2)

Phil: A round-stabilizing par (+3)

Photo: USOpen.com

Third hole (No. 11)

Tiger: Par after pushing a makeable putt wide. He has hit all 3 fairways and all 3 greens (E)

Bubba: Bogey after missing a easy par putt (+1)

Phil: Another bogey, and he’s all out of sorts (+3)

Second hole (No. 10)

Tiger: Par after blowing a wedge past the hole on his approach and two-putting from the fringe (E)

Bubba: Par after a beautiful two-putt from 50 feet (E)

Phil: Bogey after flubbing a greenside chip and holing a 10-footer (+1)

First hole (No. 9)

Tiger: Tap-in par after a solid drive and approach (E)

Bubba: Par after slicing his opening drive left (E)

Phil: Amazing bogey after losing his ball off the tee (+1)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.