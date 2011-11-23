HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $14 Million Estate Brings A Taste Of Tuscany To Texas

Photo: via Homes of the Rich

A seven-bedroom, 13-bathroom Tuscan estate in The Woodlands, Tex., was just listed at $14 million (via Homes Of The Rich).The home sits on nearly five acres of land and features two formal living rooms (one for winter and one for summer), a gourmet kitchen, a tennis court, swimming pool, and a four-car garage.



There’s also a guest house with a private kitchen and and bedroom. And there are nanny quarters to boot.

