HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $14 Million Estate Brings A Taste Of Tuscany To Texas

Meredith Galante
$14 million tuscan texas estate

Photo: via Homes of the Rich

A seven-bedroom, 13-bathroom Tuscan estate in The Woodlands, Tex., was just listed at $14 million (via Homes Of The Rich).The home sits on nearly five acres of land and features two formal living rooms (one for winter and one for summer), a gourmet kitchen, a tennis court, swimming pool, and a four-car garage.

There’s also a guest house with a private kitchen and and bedroom. And there are nanny quarters to boot.

Upon arriving at the property, you see the fountain and start to get an idea of how big the house is

The property has some cool water fixtures

The formal dining room has some country flare

The living room has enough space for a grand piano, and three couches

We like the track lighting in the ceiling

The open floor plans allow for a lot of socializing and moving around when the entire family is home

The kitchen is very cozy and has a lot of counter space

The kitchen is so big it has two islands

We love the oak bookcases in the library

Where there's a million dollar home, there's a tennis court

The pool is surrounded by a lot of green space

Check out the pool-side cabana

The guest house will make your friends and family feel as if they are on vacation

While tanning poolside, you have a great view

An aerial view of the property gives you an idea of how big it is

