HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $14 Million Estate Brings A Taste Of Tuscany To Texas

A seven-bedroom, 13-bathroom Tuscan estate in The Woodlands, Tex., was just listed at $14 million (via Homes Of The Rich).The home sits on nearly five acres of land and features two formal living rooms (one for winter and one for summer), a gourmet kitchen, a tennis court, swimming pool, and a four-car garage.
There’s also a guest house with a private kitchen and and bedroom. And there are nanny quarters to boot.
Upon arriving at the property, you see the fountain and start to get an idea of how big the house is
The open floor plans allow for a lot of socializing and moving around when the entire family is home
